First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,726.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

