First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

