First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

