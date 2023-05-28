First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 54,582 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $211.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $217.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

