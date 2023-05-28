First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

