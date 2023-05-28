First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

