First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

