First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 254,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $968.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $56.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

