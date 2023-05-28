First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have commented on INBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.
In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,620. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
