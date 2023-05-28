First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on INBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Insider Transactions at First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,620. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

