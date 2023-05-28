First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Down 42.3% in May

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BICK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

