First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

