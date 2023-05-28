First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the April 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.81. 329,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,097. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2,636.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 317,724 shares during the period.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

