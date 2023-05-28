Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PFO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,079. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
