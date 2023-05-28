Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PFO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,079. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

