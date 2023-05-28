Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lifted to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 6.2 %

F opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.