Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-3.40 EPS.

Fortive Stock Up 4.1 %

Fortive stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

