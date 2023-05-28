Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

