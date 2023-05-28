Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 188.6% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 4.9 %

FOSLL stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 10,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,795. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

