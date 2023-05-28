Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 5.74% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

FTSD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. 6,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,312. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.89.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

