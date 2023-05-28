Fruits (FRTS) Market Cap Hits $4.43 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Fruits has a market cap of $4.43 million and $265,599.98 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

