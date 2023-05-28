Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.18.
Shares of Futu stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Futu has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.79.
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
