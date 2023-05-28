Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.18.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Futu has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Futu by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Futu by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

