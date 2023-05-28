FY2023 EPS Estimates for Coty Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Coty in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Coty stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

