G999 One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,388.09 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,388.09 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00053336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

