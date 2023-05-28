G999 Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $0.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000951 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

