GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the April 30th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,906. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

