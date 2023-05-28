GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 185.5% in May

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, an increase of 185.5% from the April 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.97) to GBX 420 ($5.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GB Group from GBX 515 ($6.41) to GBX 450 ($5.60) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $3.93 during trading on Friday. GB Group has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

