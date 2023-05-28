General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,141 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 2.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $21,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after buying an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Shares of AEM opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

