General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $725.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $786.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

