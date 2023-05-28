General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $12.33 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MET opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

