General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of SomaLogic worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SLGC stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. SomaLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SLGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Further Reading

