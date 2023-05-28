General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $415.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.94 and a 200-day moving average of $353.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

