General American Investors Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Valneva worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valneva Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VALN opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valneva SE has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $33.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Valneva Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
