Genesis Vision One Day Volume Reaches $12.68 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $560,172.15 and approximately $12.68 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

