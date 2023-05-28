Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $13,511,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

G opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.