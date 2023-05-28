Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Global X Metaverse ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of VR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. The company has a market cap of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -1.52. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $24.03.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Metaverse ETF (VR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.