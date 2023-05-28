GMX (GMX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $491.44 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $491.44 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $56.17 or 0.00203718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,287,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,749,522 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

