Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,479,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,036 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,096,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 63,741 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 20.3% in the first quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 945,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 42.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 930,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

PUCK stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Friday. 144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688. Goal Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.