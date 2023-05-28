Golem Price Tops $0.21 (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Golem has a total market cap of $209.06 million and $1.65 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golem has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

