Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after buying an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.41 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 341,926 shares of company stock worth $1,776,266 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

