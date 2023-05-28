Good Life Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,664 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:EFV opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

