Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.