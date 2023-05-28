Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $70.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

