Good Life Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

