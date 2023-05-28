Good Life Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

