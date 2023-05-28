Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after buying an additional 249,614 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,615,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,807,000 after buying an additional 398,179 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

