Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,318 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,683,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,275,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,625,000 after purchasing an additional 785,704 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,979,000 after purchasing an additional 670,225 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.29 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

