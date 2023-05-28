Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

