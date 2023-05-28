Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 5,039 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,086,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,719,000 after buying an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 289,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

