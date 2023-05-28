Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHIX. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at $1,717,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at $670,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at $9,680,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 4,161.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIX remained flat at $10.16 on Friday. 647,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,361. Gores Holdings IX has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

