Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.12 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

