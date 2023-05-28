Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,909 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of LendingClub worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in LendingClub by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LendingClub by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LendingClub by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $874.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $50,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

